A police officer stands outside the Khyber Medical College (KMC) morgue in Peshawar, Pakistan July 29, 2020. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)
A police officer stands outside the Khyber Medical College (KMC) morgue in Peshawar, Pakistan July 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Attackers kill Pakistani Sikh Sardar Singh in drive-by shooting in Lahore

The Associated Press
A Pakistani Sikh was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Sardar Singh, was shot by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lahore’s residential neighborhood of Nawab Town.

He was on a morning walk accompanied by his bodyguard when the attack happened, police said.

Singh received a fatal gunshot to the head. Officer Asad Abbas said the bodyguard was wounded in the attack.

The police declined to explain why Singh had a bodyguard or provide further details. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Religious minorities often face violence in Muslim-majority Pakistan, even though the country’s Constitution guarantees them equal rights and the freedom to practice their faith.

Last month, a Pakistani Sikh businessman and a Christian cleaner were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in the northwestern city of Peshawar. A day earlier, a prominent Hindu doctor and eye surgeon was gunned down in the port city of Karachi.

