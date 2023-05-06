Attackers kill Pakistani Sikh Sardar Singh in drive-by shooting in Lahore

A Pakistani Sikh was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Sardar Singh, was shot by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lahore’s residential neighborhood of Nawab Town.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was on a morning walk accompanied by his bodyguard when the attack happened, police said.

Singh received a fatal gunshot to the head. Officer Asad Abbas said the bodyguard was wounded in the attack.

The police declined to explain why Singh had a bodyguard or provide further details. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Religious minorities often face violence in Muslim-majority Pakistan, even though the country’s Constitution guarantees them equal rights and the freedom to practice their faith.

Last month, a Pakistani Sikh businessman and a Christian cleaner were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in the northwestern city of Peshawar. A day earlier, a prominent Hindu doctor and eye surgeon was gunned down in the port city of Karachi.

Read more:

Separatist Sikh preacher on the run for weeks, surrenders to Indian police

At least seven teachers killed in shooting attack on school in northwestern Pakistan

IMF to discuss Pakistan’s budget plans as bailout funding lifeline nears