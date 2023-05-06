British police arrest 52 during King Charles’ coronation

British police said they had arrested 52 people during its operation for the coronation of King Charles, detaining them for a range of offences including affray, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

In a statement, the London police force said all those who had been held remained in custody.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in historic ceremony

Saudi minister of state attends King Charles III coronation on behalf of King Salman

Australia’s Sydney Opera House decides not to light up for coronation to save costs