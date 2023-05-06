Theme
Troops march the streets in Westminster on the day of Britain's King Charles' processiosn in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Troops march the streets in Westminster on the day of Britain's King Charles' processiosn in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Crowds gather in London as build up to King Charles III coronation begins

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Crowds have begun gathering in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III which is set to happen in a few hours time.

Pictures show people gathered on streets in Union Jack themed fancy dress. The royal procession will run from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where Charles will be crowned.

The schedule for the coronation is as follows:

09:20BST (12:20 GST) - The King’s Procession will depart Buckingham Palace en route to Westminster Abbey

10:00BST (13:00 GST) - The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin and is expected to last approximately 90 mins, with the moment of coronation expected around 11:00BST (14:00 GST).

12:00BST (15:00 GST) - The coronation procession will depart Westminster Abbey en route to Buckingham Palace and arrive there some 45 minutes later.

13:30BST (16h30 GST) - Charles will make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham palace.

People wait to watch Britain's King Charles' procession to his coronation ceremony from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, at The Mall in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
People stand with painted faces and fancy dress on the day of King Charles coronation. (Reuters)
Troops in full military uniform arrive at Waterloo train station from various military barracks and march across Westminster Bridge, as part of Britain's King Charles' coronation in London, Britain May 6, 2022. REUTERS/May James
People gather to watch Britain's King Charles' procession to his coronation ceremony from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, at The Mall in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
More people in fancy dress ahead of the coronation procession. (Reuters)
People wait for the coronation procession with flasks of tea and a picnic rug. (Reuters)
A lady waves a Union Jack flags among crowds in London. (Reuters)
PREVIEW XML LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Metropolitan Police officers line the streets ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Rob Pinney/Pool via REUTERS
A man in full Union Jack fancy dress on King Charles' coronation day. (Reuters)
