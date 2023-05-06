Crowds gather in London as build up to King Charles III coronation begins

Crowds have begun gathering in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III which is set to happen in a few hours time.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Pictures show people gathered on streets in Union Jack themed fancy dress. The royal procession will run from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where Charles will be crowned.

The schedule for the coronation is as follows:

09:20BST (12:20 GST) - The King’s Procession will depart Buckingham Palace en route to Westminster Abbey

10:00BST (13:00 GST) - The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin and is expected to last approximately 90 mins, with the moment of coronation expected around 11:00BST (14:00 GST).

12:00BST (15:00 GST) - The coronation procession will depart Westminster Abbey en route to Buckingham Palace and arrive there some 45 minutes later.

13:30BST (16h30 GST) - Charles will make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham palace.

Read more:

Harry not criticizing queen over hacking deal with Murdoch’s UK group, court told

Heathrow raises forecasts as King Charles coronation kick-starts busy summer

Majority of Britons back keeping monarchy: Poll