Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain’s King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Britain’s King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Coronation service starts at Westminster Abbey to crown Charles III king

Agencies
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Britain’s first coronation in 70 years began on Saturday, with a Christian service at London’s Westminster Abbey to crown King Charles III.


Some 2,300 guests, including foreign leaders and global royalty, are attending the ceremony, which is the religious confirmation of Charles’s accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

The king and his second wife Camilla, 75, left Buckingham Palace in the modern, black Diamond State Jubilee Coach accompanied by cavalrymen wearing shining breastplates and plumed helmets.


In the abbey, watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, and millions on television, Charles be crowned as his predecessors have been from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066.

While rooted in history, the event will also attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy.

For a nation struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the European Union and maintain its standing in a new world order, its supporters say the royal family still provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Developing

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size