Coronation service starts at Westminster Abbey to crown Charles III king

Britain’s first coronation in 70 years began on Saturday, with a Christian service at London’s Westminster Abbey to crown King Charles III.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧



The King turns to each of the four points of the compass before The Archbishop of Canterbury proclaims him the ‘undoubted King’. The congregation shouts ‘God Save King Charles!’. pic.twitter.com/g6PiBLVjKu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023



Some 2,300 guests, including foreign leaders and global royalty, are attending the ceremony, which is the religious confirmation of Charles’s accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.



The king and his second wife Camilla, 75, left Buckingham Palace in the modern, black Diamond State Jubilee Coach accompanied by cavalrymen wearing shining breastplates and plumed helmets.



Their Majesties are on their way to Westminster Abbey! #Coronation pic.twitter.com/q2iPnOjSfz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023



In the abbey, watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, and millions on television, Charles be crowned as his predecessors have been from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066.



While rooted in history, the event will also attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy.



For a nation struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the European Union and maintain its standing in a new world order, its supporters say the royal family still provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.



“No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.



