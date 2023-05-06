Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police at the scene of a shooting in Mississippi earlier this year. (The Associated Press)
Police at the scene of a shooting in Mississippi earlier this year. (The Associated Press)

One person dead following shooting at Mississippi restaurant in the US

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

One person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston confirmed the number of victims who were shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, the Sun Herald reported.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock shortly after midnight confirmed the death of one of the victims, the Sun Herald reported.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene were examining the restaurant’s patio area, the newspaper reported.

The Scratch Kitchen’s owner told the Sun Herald there were about 200 people at the restaurant when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” owner Brittany Alexander said. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here.”

Ocean Springs is about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Read more:

Authorities scour debris for more victims after tornadoes pummel US’ Arkansas

Biden declares emergency for Mississippi as crews dig through storm wreckage

Iraq sandstorm blankets Baghdad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size