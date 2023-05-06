Theme
Members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stand outside a building where an unidentified man reportedly threatens to blow up a bomb in a bank branch, in Kiev, Ukraine August 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s security service will not confirm or deny involvement in Russia attack

Reuters
Ukraine’s SBU security service told the state Ukrinform news agency on Saturday it could not confirm or deny involvement in a car bombing that injured a Russian writer or other attacks.

“Officially, we cannot confirm or deny the SBU’s involvement in this or other explosions which occur with the occupiers or their henchmen,” Ukrinform quoted the agency as saying.

