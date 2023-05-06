Theme
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, a Russian military technician checks a MiG-31K fighter of the Russian air force carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile parked at an air field during a military drills. The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the Defense Ministry said. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian defense ministry press service on February 19, 2022, a Russian military technician checks a MiG-31K fighter of the Russian air force carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile parked at an air field during a military drills. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says downed Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile for first time

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Ukraine said Saturday that it had for the first time downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile during a wave of Russian attacks in the night between last Wednesday and Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal missile in 2018, has termed it “an ideal weapon” that is extremely difficult for missile defenses to intercept.

“I congratulate the Ukrainian people on the historic event,” General Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. “Yes, we shot down the ‘unparalleled’ Kinzhal” missile.

The Ukraine Air Force said the missile was shot down with a Patriot air-defense system in skies over Kyiv at around 2:30 am on Thursday (2330 GMT Wednesday).

Ukraine appealed to its Western allies to help reinforce its air defense system as Russia pounded Ukraine energy infrastructure from the air over winter.

Mid-April, Ukraine received the first Patriots, seen as one of the most advanced US air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the system would “significantly” strengthen Ukraine’s defenses against Russian strikes.

