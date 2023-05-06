Theme
A remote controlled demining machine, created by local farmer Oleksandr Kryvtsov with his tractor and armoured plates from destroyed Russian military vehicles, is seen during demining of an agricultural field, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the village of Hrakove, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine April 26, 2023. (Reuters)
A remote controlled demining machine, created by local farmer Oleksandr Kryvtsov with his tractor and armoured plates from destroyed Russian military vehicles, is seen during demining of an agricultural field, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the village of Hrakove, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine April 26, 2023. (Reuters)

Ukraine says six killed by Russian fire while demining

AFP
Published: Updated:
Six Ukrainian emergency workers were killed by Russian fire while demining in the southern region of Kherson on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

“Six of our specialists were killed,” the State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding they had “come under fire while performing demining tasks in the Kherson region.”

