Ukraine says six killed by Russian fire while demining

Six Ukrainian emergency workers were killed by Russian fire while demining in the southern region of Kherson on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

“Six of our specialists were killed,” the State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding they had “come under fire while performing demining tasks in the Kherson region.”

