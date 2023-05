Wagner boss asks Moscow to hand over positions in Bakhmut to Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary force, has asked Moscow to hand over its positions in Ukraine’s Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces.



