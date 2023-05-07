IAEA head Grossi warns of dangers around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The head of the UN’s nuclear power watchdog warned on Saturday that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhianuclear station had become “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” and called for measures to ensure its safeoperation.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued the warning in view of what he said were evacuations under way in the nearby town of Enerhodar, ordered by the local Russian-installed governor.
“The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potential-ly dangerous,” Grossi said on the agency’s website.
“I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment.”
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor
in February 2022. Exchanges of fire have frequently occurred near the facility, with each side blaming the other.
Grossi last visited the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest nuclear power installation, in March, as part of efforts
to speak to both sides to secure an agreement on safeguards to ensure the plant’s safe operation.
He has repeatedly warned of the dangers of military operations around the plant.
Russia last September proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.
The plant is located in the part of that region under Russian control, with many of the staff operating it living in Enerhodar on the south bank of the Dnipro River.
Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, said on Friday he
had ordered the evacuation of villages close to the front line with Ukrainian forces there. He said Ukrainian shelling had intensified in the area in recent days.
A widely expected Ukrainian spring counter-offensive against Russian forces viewed as likely to take in the Zaporizhzhia
region, around 80 percent of which is held by Moscow.
