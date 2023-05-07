Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises over a fuel tank following an alleged drone attack in Sevastopol, Crimea, April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

More than 10 Ukrainian drones launched on Crimea, Russia says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said early on Sunday, adding that air defense systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol.

“No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no immediate details of any damage from the strikes elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported earlier on Sunday that according to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties in what it said was a series of attacks on Crimea.

According to Ukrainian monitoring of Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki - where Russia has an air base - as well as a few other places.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.

Read more:

How to demine fields following Russia’s invasion? Ukrainian farmer finds a new way

Russia blames drone attack for Crimea fuel depot fire

‘Ukrainian’ drone found outside Moscow

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size