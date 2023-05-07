More than 10 Ukrainian drones launched on Crimea, Russia says
Ukraine launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said early on Sunday, adding that air defense systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol.
“No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There were no immediate details of any damage from the strikes elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported earlier on Sunday that according to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties in what it said was a series of attacks on Crimea.
According to Ukrainian monitoring of Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki - where Russia has an air base - as well as a few other places.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.
Read more:
How to demine fields following Russia’s invasion? Ukrainian farmer finds a new way
Russia blames drone attack for Crimea fuel depot fire
‘Ukrainian’ drone found outside Moscow
-
Ukraine’s security service will not confirm or deny involvement in Russia attackUkraine’s SBU security service told the state Ukrinform news agency on Saturday it could not confirm or deny involvement in a car bombing that injured ... World News
-
Ukraine says six killed by Russian fire while deminingSix Ukrainian emergency workers were killed by Russian fire while demining in the southern region of Kherson on Saturday, Ukrainian officials ... World News
-
Ukraine says downed Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile for first timeUkraine said Saturday that it had for the first time downed a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile during a wave of Russian attacks in the night between ... World News