Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released on May 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Chief of Russia’s Wagner says promised arms to continue fighting in Bakhmut

Reuters
The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Sunday he had been promised overnight as much ammunition and weaponry as needed to continue a months-long assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin’s comment, made on his Telegram messaging app channel, came two days after he announced plans to withdraw from Bakhmut complaining that his men had been starved of ammunition and had suffered “useless and unjustified” losses as a result.

