People get ready for a ride on an inflatable float pulled by a water scooter in the waters of the Black Sea in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula and its most important port and naval base, with a Russian warship seen in the background on July 15, 2022. (AFP)
Russia’s air defenses destroy 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea: Ministry

Reuters
Russia’s air defenses detected and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight, the country’s defense ministry said on Sunday in a daily briefing.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia’s claim. A Russian-installed official said earlier that Ukraine had launched drones at Crimea overnight, without providing details.

Separately, the defense ministry said its forces had gained more ground in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, claiming two “blocks” in the northwestern and western parts of the city.

