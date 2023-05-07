Russia’s air defenses destroy 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea: Ministry
Russia’s air defenses detected and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight, the country’s defense ministry said on Sunday in a daily briefing.
Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia’s claim. A Russian-installed official said earlier that Ukraine had launched drones at Crimea overnight, without providing details.
Separately, the defense ministry said its forces had gained more ground in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, claiming two “blocks” in the northwestern and western parts of the city.
