Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies in tragic horse-riding accident

Sienna Weir, a Miss Universe finalist and Australian model, has died days after a tragic horse-riding incident left her with fatal injuries, according to media reports.

The 23-year-old was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 when her horse tumbled, critically injuring her.

The reports said the young woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was put on life support for several days before succumbing to her death.

Heartfelt messages from family members, friends, and fans poured into her Instagram. Her modeling agency, Scoop Management, posted a video tribute with the caption “Forever in our hearts.”

Weir was a seasoned equestrian and had been riding horses since she was three years old. She also had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and was reportedly planning to move to London to further her modeling career.

Details about the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

