New round of sanctions against Russia proposed by EU

Brussels has proposed to EU member states an 11th round of sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine aimed at cutting down on evasion, a spokesman said Monday.



“This package will be focusing on the implementation of sanctions, their effectiveness and how we avoid the evasion of sanctions,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

