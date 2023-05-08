Theme
Flags of Ukraine and the European Union wave at European Square in Kyiv on June 24, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

New round of sanctions against Russia proposed by EU

AFP, Brussels
Published: Updated:
Brussels has proposed to EU member states an 11th round of sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine aimed at cutting down on evasion, a spokesman said Monday.

“This package will be focusing on the implementation of sanctions, their effectiveness and how we avoid the evasion of sanctions,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

