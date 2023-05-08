MiG-21 military jet crashes in India, two people dead: Police
Two people died after a MiG-21 military aircraft crashed onto a house in India on Monday, police said.
“Pilot has been rescued safely. The MiG crashed on a house. Two people have died. Three people have been injured,” police officer Sudhir Chaudhary told AFP after the crash in the western state of Rajasthan.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the accident and that the pilot ejected.
“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning,” the IAF tweeted.
“The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”
Russian-made MiG-21 jets first entered Indian service in the 1960s and for decades served as the backbone of the country’s air force.
Numerous crashes in the past few decades, however, have led to the planes being dubbed “flying coffins” because of their poor safety record.
