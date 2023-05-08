Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine issues air alerts across the whole country

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Air raid sirens wailed across the whole of Ukraine on Monday just hours after Russia conducted massive overnight drone and missile strikes on the country.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukrainian military bloggers said the air alerts could have been triggered by a Russian warplane armed with Moscow’s Kinzhal hypersonic weapons taking off. Reuters was unable to independently verify that assertion.

Read more:

Russia intensifies Bakhmut fighting, hopes to capture it by Victory Day: Ukraine

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size