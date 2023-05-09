Bus crashes in India after driver falls asleep, at least 21 dead

At least 21 people died on Tuesday when a bus crashed off a bridge in India, officials said, reportedly after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
The vehicle smashed through a barrier and plummeted around six meters (20 feet) onto a dry river bed south of the central city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh state.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“At least 21 people have died,” a senior police official said, without wishing to be named.
The dead included three children and 10 women, the Times of India newspaper reported.
The bus driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before the crash and had fled the scene, the daily said.
India accounts for 11 percent of the global road death toll despite only having one percent of the world’s vehicles, according to a World Bank report released in 2021.
The same report estimated there are about 150,000 car crash fatalities in India annually, or one person every four minutes.
Read more:
At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes
Second blast in 36 hours rocks Sikh holy site in India
MiG-21 military jet crashes in India, three people dead: Police
-
Manipur clashes leave 60 dead, 35,000 displaced as India ups security measuresSecurity measures are keeping the peace in a remote northeast Indian state where 60 people were killed and 35,000 civilians were displaced in rioting ... World News
-
India’s Go Airlines seeks quick order on bankruptcy, told to stop issuing ticketsGo Airlines on Monday called on India’s company law tribunal to urgently grant its request for bankruptcy protection, as the aviation regulator ... Aviation & Transport
-
India verifying cause of 18 to 20 deaths in tension-hit state bordering MyanmarAuthorities in India’s northeastern state of Manipur are investigat-ing if the death of 18-20 people in the last few days was due to recent clashes ... World News