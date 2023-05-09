Theme
Police officers stand guard outside of the Residence of the Governor General at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Canada, July 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Canada’s Alberta issues alert due to four ‘armed and dangerous’ individuals

Reuters, Washington
The Canadian province of Alberta issued an emergency alert on Monday for the area of Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations due to four “armed and dangerous” individuals in that area.

The alert was issued at 1:17 PM (7:17 GMT)and is expected to end on Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said it was investigating multiple firearms complaints in the Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations and asked residents to shelter in place.

“RCMP are actively looking for 4 suspects, 2 of which are identified as 28-year-old Colin Beaverbones and 25-year-old Boyd Beaverbones. These suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach. Please call 911 immediately,” it said in a tweet.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
