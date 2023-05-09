Theme
EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament on July 03, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

EU chief lands in Ukraine to mark ‘Europe Day’

AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine 
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to mark the Europe Day celebration of peace and unity, as Ukraine delivered a symbolic retort to Moscow’s Victory Day parade.

The president of the European Commission travelled on an overnight train from Poland to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and work on Ukraine’s quest for eventual EU membership, a reporter on the train said.

