EU chief lands in Ukraine to mark ‘Europe Day’
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to mark the Europe Day celebration of peace and unity, as Ukraine delivered a symbolic retort to Moscow’s Victory Day parade.
The president of the European Commission travelled on an overnight train from Poland to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and work on Ukraine’s quest for eventual EU membership, a reporter on the train said.
