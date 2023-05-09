Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pakistan security forces guard a vehicle carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest at a court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Pakistan security forces guard a vehicle carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest at a court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Pakistan police fire tear gas to quell protests after arresting former PM

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Police fired water cannon and tear gas Tuesday to quell protests that erupted in several cities across Pakistan, hours after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in connection with a graft case.

AFP correspondents in the eastern city of Lahore reported water cannon being fired, while in Karachi in the south police used teargas to disperse protesters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Pakistan reassures China on security as terror attacks rise

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size