Pakistan police fire tear gas to quell protests after arresting former PM

Police fired water cannon and tear gas Tuesday to quell protests that erupted in several cities across Pakistan, hours after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in connection with a graft case.



AFP correspondents in the eastern city of Lahore reported water cannon being fired, while in Karachi in the south police used teargas to disperse protesters.



