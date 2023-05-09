Trump found liable for sexual abuse in civil trial

A New York jury ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump was liable for the sexual abuse of an American former magazine columnist in the mid-1990s, multiple US media reported.

The nine jurors decided following a civil trial that the ex-president did not rape E. Jean Carroll, but did find him liable for defaming her, The New York Times, CNN and others reported.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll a total of $5 million in damages, the reports said.

Donald Trump slammed as a “disgrace” the verdict, insisting he is the subject of a witch hunt.

“This verdict is a disgrace -- a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” the former president, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social media platform.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” he added in reference to E. Jean Carroll, who brought the lawsuit against him.

