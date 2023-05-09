Theme
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Ankara, Turkey April 30, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a rally ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Ankara, Turkey April 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Turkey increases salaries of some civil servants by 45 pct ahead of election vote

Turkey raised the wages of some 700,000 civil servants by 45 percent, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday, days before tight presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The raise was for six months starting in June. Turkey employs some 5 million civil servants.

