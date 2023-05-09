Turkey increases salaries of some civil servants by 45 pct ahead of election vote

Turkey raised the wages of some 700,000 civil servants by 45 percent, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday, days before tight presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The raise was for six months starting in June. Turkey employs some 5 million civil servants.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia will be defeated in Ukraine like Nazis were defeated in WWII: Zelenskyy

New round of sanctions against Russia proposed by EU

Russia intensifies Bakhmut fighting, hopes to capture it by Victory Day: Ukraine