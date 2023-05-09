Ukraine’s air defense systems repelling attacks on Kyiv: Officials
Ukraine’s air defense systems were repelling Russian attacks on the country’s capital, Kyiv’s military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts were issued across the country.
“Air defense systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv,” the administration said on its Telegram messaging app.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Tuesday’s attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.
Read more:
Russia launches huge drone swarm against Ukraine as it gears to mark Victory Day
-
Ukraine says downed its own drone in Kyiv after device ‘lost control’The Ukrainian air force said it downed its own drone that lost control over Kyiv on Thursday, after a series of explosions shook the capital.The ... World News
-
Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions announce air alertsUkraine’s capital Kyiv and most Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Friday, officials said.The number of air alerts has risen sharply in recent ... World News
-
Air raid alerts in Ukraine, drone over Kyiv shot downAir raid alerts blared for several hours overnight into early Sunday over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, with officials saying that air defense ... World News