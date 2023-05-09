Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s air defense systems repelling attacks on Kyiv: Officials

Ukraine’s air defense systems were repelling Russian attacks on the country’s capital, Kyiv’s military administration said early on Tuesday, after air raid alerts were issued across the country.

“Air defense systems are working on the outskirts of Kyiv,” the administration said on its Telegram messaging app.

Tuesday’s attacks came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.

