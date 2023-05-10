Theme
A collapsed house in the aftermath of an earthquake is seen in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan May 5, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN
A collapsed house in the aftermath of an earthquake is seen in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan May 5, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Reuters)

Earthquake jolts greater Tokyo area

Reuters, Tokyo
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan’s Chiba prefecture early on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, shaking buildings in Tokyo.

The quake had an intensity of “strong 5” on Japan’s intensity scale of 7 in Kisarazu city in Chiba. There was no danger of a tsunami after the quake, NHK said.

