Earthquake jolts greater Tokyo area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan’s Chiba prefecture early on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, shaking buildings in Tokyo.

The quake had an intensity of “strong 5” on Japan’s intensity scale of 7 in Kisarazu city in Chiba. There was no danger of a tsunami after the quake, NHK said.

