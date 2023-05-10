Theme
Earthquake
Stock photo: Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits off Tonga, no tsunami warning

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck off Tonga on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles) and the epicenter was at a distance of 73 km northwest of Hihifo, Tonga, the USGS said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

