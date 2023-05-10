Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan participates in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan participates in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Islamabad gears for protests by supporters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

Reuters, Islamabad
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Supporters of Imran Khan were planning to march to Islamabad on Wednesday where the former Pakistan prime minister is in custody in a corruption case, raising fears of more clashes with security forces.

Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency.

Police said a court hearing would take place at the police guest house where he is being held.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The arrest came a day after the country’s powerful military rebuked Khan for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.

In response, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for a “shut down” across the country, with Khan’s supporters clashing with police in many cities and storming military buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi, according to witnesses and videos shared by his party.

Supporters in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were asked to gather early on Wednesday in Swabi city to leave for Islamabad as part of a convoy, the party wrote on Twitter.

Party leaders asked workers to continue protests but not take the “law in their hands,” according to messages shared on Twitter by on Wednesday.

A police spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday that Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he is being held under custody.

Read more:

Former PM Imran Khan’s party calls on supporters to ‘shut down Pakistan’

Video: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan dismisses cases against him as ‘politically motivated’

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size