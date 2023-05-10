Theme
A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 9, 2023. (Reuters)
A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Nearly 1,000 supporters of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan arrested in Punjab

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday.

“Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province,” officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

Islamabad gears for protests by supporters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

