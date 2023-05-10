Nearly 1,000 supporters of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan arrested in Punjab

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, police said Wednesday.



“Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province,” officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.



