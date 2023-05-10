One killed, nine hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage

A man who burst into an orphanage in Poland killed a teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack, police in the central city of Lodz said.

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Police have detained the assailant in Tuesday night’s incident, and are investigating the reasons for the attack, spokewoman Aneta Sobieraj told public television.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, a 16-year-old girl, a ward of the orphanage, died on the spot, and five people were hospitalized,” she added.

Four of the injured were treated on the spot, she said.

Read more:



Over 11,000 trafficked artworks, artefacts seized in Europe crackdown

Iran archaeologists oppose bill allowing antiquities trade

Belgium begins long road to returning stolen Congolese art works