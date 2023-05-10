Russia says shot down ‘enemy drone’ in Kursk region bordering Ukraine
Russia’s air defense forces shot down an “enemy” drone in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said on Wednesday, adding that falling debris damaged a gas pipeline and a house.
“Debris fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was hurt,” the regional governor, Roman Starovoyt, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
However, Kyiv has recently said that undermining Russia’s logistics is part of preparation for a planned counteroffensive.
