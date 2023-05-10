Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. President Joe Biden poses with leaders from the U.S.- Pacific Island Country Summit, New Caledonia's President Louis Mapou, Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr., Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano, Federated States of Micronesia's President David Panuelo, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden poses with leaders from the U.S.- Pacific Island Country Summit, New Caledonia's President Louis Mapou, Tonga's Prime Minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr., Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano, Federated States of Micronesia's President David Panuelo, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

US opens embassy in Tonga, seeking to curb China’s South Pacific reach

AFP, Nuku'alofa
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States said it has opened an embassy in the Kingdom of Tonga, as it jostles with China's growing clout in the South Pacific.

Tonga, a Polynesian archipelago of about 100,000 people, is the latest in a string of Pacific island states targeted in a renewed US diplomatic push into the region.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new embassy in the capital Nuku'alofa was officially opened Tuesday, the US State Department said in a statement, with more diplomatic staff to follow.

"This opening symbolizes the renewal of our relationship and underlines the strength of our bilateral relations, to the people of Tonga, and to our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region," it said.

The State Department tipped the "potential appointment" of a resident US ambassador to Tonga.

The United States also has plans to open embassies in Vanuatu and Kiribati, and in February it restored its embassy in Solomon Islands after a 30-year hiatus.

The United States has been the dominant military force in the South Pacific since World War II.

But the region is increasingly the arena for powers to compete for commercial, political and military influence.

China, the rising military power in the region, has also asserted itself through its expanding diplomatic reach, investment, police training, and security deals.

The United States and its allies were taken by surprise when China reached a secretive security pact last year with Solomon Islands.

Despite denials from Solomon Islands, US and Australian officials have voiced concerns the pact could open vast waters to China's military.

Read more:

Stabilizing US-China relations is important, Chinese FM says during meeting

Blinken wants to visit China, State Department says

China’s President Xi to host Central Asian summit next week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size