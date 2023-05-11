Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of cross border attacks: TASS

Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for exchange of fire in a border area on Thursday in which at least three soldiers were wounded, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Armenia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that Azeri troops had shelled the positions of its troops in the Gegharkunik border region with artillery and mortars, wounding two servicemen.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said its positions came under fire earlier, which wounded one soldier.

The two countries are in talks about a peace agreement to end a decades-long standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by Armenians, over which fighting has erupted repeatedly.

Read more:

Armenia, Azerbaijan foreign ministers to meet: TASS

Turkey closes its airspace to Armenian flights: Foreign minister

Russia says ‘no alternative’ to deal it signed with Armenia, Azerbaijan on Karabakh