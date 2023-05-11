China hopes EU acts prudently on proposed sanctions against Chinese companies
China hopes the European Union acts prudently after reports surfaced it had proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine.
“China and Russia are carrying out normal exchanges and cooperation,” said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China’s commerce ministry on Thursday.
