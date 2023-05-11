Theme
An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
China hopes EU acts prudently on proposed sanctions against Chinese companies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
China hopes the European Union acts prudently after reports surfaced it had proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine.

“China and Russia are carrying out normal exchanges and cooperation,” said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China’s commerce ministry on Thursday.

