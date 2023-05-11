Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party leaders arrested

Pakistani authorities arrested a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday as the government deployed the army to help end deadly unrest sparked by Khan’s arrest three days ago.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet during his four year premiership, was arrested overnight, a statement on his Twitter profile said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Two other senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were also arrested on Wednesday.
The violence sparked by Khan’s arrest on Tuesday by the country’s anti-graft agency has aggravated instability in the country of 220 million people as it grapples with a severe economic crisis and a delay to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout since November.
Protesters have stormed military buildings and ransacked the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.
Other state buildings and assets have been attacked and set ablaze by protesters. At least five people have died in the violence.
The federal government Wednesday approved requests from two of Pakistan’s four provinces - Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both Khan strongholds - and the federal capital Islamabad to deploy troops to restore order.
The Islamabad police said on early on Thursday that troops have reached the capital city.
Police have arrested more than 1,300 protesters in Khan’s home province of Punjab for violence.
Separately, Khan was indicted by a Pakistani court in an unrelated case on Wednesday for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018 and 2022.
The corruption cases against Khan are two of more than 100 cases registered against him since his ouster in April 2022 in a parliamentary no confidence vote. He has not slowed his campaign against the ouster even after being wounded in a November attack.
Read more:
Pakistani court rules ex-PM Imran Khan can be held for 8 days
Nearly 1,000 supporters of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan arrested in Punjab
Pakistan rupee weakens to new record low after arrest of former PM Imran Khan
-
Islamabad gears for protests by supporters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran KhanSupporters of Imran Khan were planning to march to Islamabad on Wednesday where the former Pakistan prime minister is in custody in a corruption case, ... World News
-
Pakistan reassures China on security as terror attacks risePakistan reassured China its investments and personnel in the country will be protected from increased militant attacks that hindered progress on ... World News
-
Attackers kill Pakistani Sikh Sardar Singh in drive-by shooting in LahoreA Pakistani Sikh was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, police said.The man, identified as ... World News