Google’s Bard now accessible in more than 180 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE

Tech giant Google announced on Wednesday it was making its chatbot Bard accessible to people in more than 180 countries and territories – including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries across the Middle East such as Egypt and Iraq.

In February, Google first announced its chatbot, competing with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but it was only available in limited countries.

The tool will also become available in more than 40 languages, starting with Japanese and Korean, Google said on Wednesay.

But what is Bard, and how does it work?

Bard is a chatbot with a persona that can hold human-like conversations, and is intended to be used for creative collaboration, for instance, to generate software code or write a caption for a photo.

Google describes Bard as an experiment allowing collaboration with generative AI, technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.

In late April, Google announced Bard will be able to code in 20 programming languages, including Java, C++ and Python, and can also help debug and explain code to users.

The company said Bard can also optimize code to make it faster or more efficient with simple prompts such as “Could you make that code faster?”

How do Bard and ChatGPT differ?

The services that Google’s Bard and ChatGPT would offer are similar. Users will have to key in a question, a request, or give a prompt to receive a human-like response.

Microsoft and Google plan to embed AI tools to bolster their search services Bing and Google Search, which account for a big chunk of revenue.

Both technologies can distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, but the most apparent difference is Bard’s ability to include recent events in the responses.

Though not immediately clear how the two services will differ, it is certain that Alphabet’s Bard will have access to more data.

Bard draws on information from the internet, while ChatGPT has access to data until 2021.

Bard is based on LaMDA, short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications. The AI-generated text with such skill that a company engineer last year called it sentient, a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.

