Poland’s Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two at Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk, Poland, on September 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Poland's Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two at Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk, Poland, on September 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Military object was seen heading toward Poland in December

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that on December 16, 2022 the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command was informed of a possible missile heading towards Poland, but failed to inform him of the situation.

Polish media have been reporting in recent days that a military object found in a Polish forest in April was a Russian KH-55 missile. RMF radio reported, without citing sources, that Polish services had seen an object entering Polish airspace from Belarus in December but then lost track of it.

