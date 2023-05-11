Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. (Reuters)

One person dead, another injured in a shooting at Mercedes Benz plant: German daily

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

One person was killed and another injured as shots were fired in a Mercedes Benz manufacturing plant in southern Germany, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a police spokesperson.

One person was arrested and rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class model, Bild said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“One person was killed, one seriously injured. The background is still unclear,” the police spokesperson was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Police on Twitter confirmed that there was an operation ongoing at the plant but did not mention any casualties. They were not immediately available for further comment.

Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said in a statement.

Read more:

A 14-year-old shot, wounded in US while playing hide-and-seek

Germany: Several deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

Germany arrests members of far-right group suspected of planning to overthrow state

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size