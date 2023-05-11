Theme
Ukrainian service members from 28th mechanized brigade remain in their trenches after incoming fire at the frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on April 5, 2023. (Reuters)

Wagner: Situation on flanks near Bakhmut unfolding according to worst case scenario

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday that the situation on the flanks near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was unfolding in line with the “worst of all expected scenarios.”

In an audio message, Prigozhin complained that territory captured over the course of many months was being “thrown away” by those who should be guarding the flanks - something he has said is the responsibility of regular Russian troops.

