Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian servicemen of the Adam tactical group ride a T-64 tank from a front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on May 7, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey SHESTAK / AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen of the Adam tactical group ride a T-64 tank from a front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on May 7, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian offensive has started around Bakhmut flanks, Wagner chief says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The founder of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenary force Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday that Ukrainian units had begun their counterattack, and were approaching Bakhmut from the flanks.

Reuters could not independently verify his assertion, published on Telegram. In response to a Russian media question about Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive, Prigozhin said that Ukrainian operations were “unfortunately, partially successful.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prigozhin was asked about comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had been delayed as Ukrainian forces waited for more aid from foreign countries. He said that Zelenskyy was “being deceptive” in saying that the offensive had not yet begun.

Russian forces, spearheaded by Wagner, have been waging a bloody assault on Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, since last summer.

On Wednesday, both Prigozhin and the Ukrainian military said that Kyiv’s forces had routed a Russian army unit near Bakhmut, in a significant advance for Ukraine. Prigozhin has repeatedly accused senior Russian defense officials of starving his forces in Bakhmut of ammunition, and blamed them for reverses around the town.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russian forces pulling back after Bakhmut attacks

Russia says ‘terrorist attack’ targeted Druzhba pipeline in region bordering Ukraine

UK to ban Russia’s Wagner Group, deem it terrorist organization: Report

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size