France says working to free ‘all Europeans’ imprisoned in Iran

France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna said Friday that Paris is working to free to “all Europeans detained” in Iran, following the release of two French citizens.



“We will continue to work as Europeans for the release of our compatriots, there are still four of them, and all Europeans, too many unfortunately, detained without reason in Iran,” Colonna said during a press briefing alongside her Irish counterpart Michael Martin on the sideline of a meeting of the EU’s foreign ministers in Stockholm.



