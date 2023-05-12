Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrants' families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, US, March 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrants' families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, US, March 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Honduran migrant teen died after being found unconscious in Florida shelter

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A 17-year-old Honduran unaccompanied migrant teen died after being found unconscious in a Florida shelter on May 10, according to a notification to US lawmakers from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) refugee office.

The teen, Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, had been placed by HHS on May 5 with Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor, Florida, the notification said.

Advertisement

He was taken to a hospital and, after one hour of life-saving resuscitation attempts, was pronounced dead, it said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Title 42: COVID-era asylum restrictions expire, straining US immigration system

Over 2,000 migrants kidnapped by cartels, smugglers in Mexico in 2022

Seven killed after motorist drives into crowd outside Texas migrant facility

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size