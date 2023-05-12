Honduran migrant teen died after being found unconscious in Florida shelter

A 17-year-old Honduran unaccompanied migrant teen died after being found unconscious in a Florida shelter on May 10, according to a notification to US lawmakers from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) refugee office.

The teen, Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, had been placed by HHS on May 5 with Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor, Florida, the notification said.

He was taken to a hospital and, after one hour of life-saving resuscitation attempts, was pronounced dead, it said.

