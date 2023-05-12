Theme
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia ‘strongly rejects’ claims it is interfering in Turkish elections

Reuters
The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations Russia had interfered in the upcoming Turkish presidential election were false and had been concocted by liars.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main rival to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, issued a warning to Russia on Thursday, accusing it of responsibility for the release of fake material on social media ahead of Sunday’s ballot.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia valued its bilateral relations with Turkey and that Moscow “strongly rejected” the accusations.

“We officially declare that there is no question of any interference. If anyone has provided such information to Mr. Kilicdaroglu, they are liars,” Peskov said.

