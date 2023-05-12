Russia ‘strongly rejects’ claims it is interfering in Turkish elections
The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations Russia had interfered in the upcoming Turkish presidential election were false and had been concocted by liars.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main rival to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, issued a warning to Russia on Thursday, accusing it of responsibility for the release of fake material on social media ahead of Sunday’s ballot.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia valued its bilateral relations with Turkey and that Moscow “strongly rejected” the accusations.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We officially declare that there is no question of any interference. If anyone has provided such information to Mr. Kilicdaroglu, they are liars,” Peskov said.
Read more:
Turkey increases salaries of some civil servants by 45 pct ahead of election vote
Turkish, Syrian FMs to meet for the first time since Syrian civil war erupted
Turkey at a crossroads: Sultan vs democrat election puts country’s future on the line