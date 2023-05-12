Theme
A Russia Tu-95MC strategic bomber before a flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi and Okhotsk seas
A Russia Tu-95MC strategic bomber before a flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi and Okhotsk seas. (File photo)

Russian strategic bombers flew over Chukchi Sea between Siberia and Alaska

Two Russian strategic bombers have conducted routine flights over the Chukchi Sea between Siberia and Alaska, the TASS news agency said on Friday.

“In the course of the flight, the crews of the long-range aircraft carried out aerial refueling,” TASS quoted the defense ministry as saying.

