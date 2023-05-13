Theme
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones toward police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, on May 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter inaccessible in Pakistan, witnesses say

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

The Ministry of Interior suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday night amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country’s anti-graft agency.

The social media giants were available again on Friday night but on Saturday were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.

Islamabad High Court grants former PM Imran Khan bail

