Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to war-torn Ukraine: Media

Germany has put together a new package of military equipment for Ukraine worth (€2.7 billion) $3.0 billion, the biggest since Russia's invasion, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.

The package will include 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, 200 reconnaissance drones, four additional Iris-T anti-aircraft systems including ammunition, additional artillery ammunition and more than 200 armoured combat and logistics vehicles, the article said.

