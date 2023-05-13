Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pedestrians cross Lenin street, named after the Soviet State founder Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, in Bryansk on March 3, 2023. (AFP)
Pedestrians cross Lenin street, named after the Soviet State founder Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, in Bryansk on March 3, 2023. (AFP)

Watch: Helicopter reportedly shot down in Russia’s Bryansk near Ukrainian border

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Videos posted on Russian social media on Saturday showed a helicopter apparently being shot down over Russia’s Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.


The state news agency TASS cited an emergency services official as saying preliminary information indicated the helicopter’s engine had caught fire before the crash near Klintsy, which is around 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border.


However, a video posted on the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Voyenniy Osvedomitel, which has around half a million followers, showed a helicopter high in the sky exploding, being thrown off course and then plunging earthwards in flames.

Comments accompanying the video, which Reuters could not immediately verify, said the craft, a Russian-built Mi-8 transport helicopter, had been shot down by a missile.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Other images posted by the channel showed wreckage in an agricultural field.

The Mi-8 has a wide range of military and civilian uses.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Italy for talks with pope, PM

Advertisement

Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to war-torn Ukraine: Media

Russian military helicopter crashes over Crimea, 2 pilots dead

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size