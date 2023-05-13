Watch: Helicopter reportedly shot down in Russia’s Bryansk near Ukrainian border

Videos posted on Russian social media on Saturday showed a helicopter apparently being shot down over Russia’s Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.



⚡️Video showing the helicopter getting hit over Bryansk, Russia. pic.twitter.com/4fE9s8UB9g — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 13, 2023



The state news agency TASS cited an emergency services official as saying preliminary information indicated the helicopter’s engine had caught fire before the crash near Klintsy, which is around 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border.



Russian Mi-8 helicopter crashed over Klintsy, Bryansk.



The helicopter may have been hit by an anti-aircraft missile. pic.twitter.com/hBdDrvdvoe — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 13, 2023



However, a video posted on the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Voyenniy Osvedomitel, which has around half a million followers, showed a helicopter high in the sky exploding, being thrown off course and then plunging earthwards in flames.



Comments accompanying the video, which Reuters could not immediately verify, said the craft, a Russian-built Mi-8 transport helicopter, had been shot down by a missile.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Other images posted by the channel showed wreckage in an agricultural field.



The Mi-8 has a wide range of military and civilian uses.



There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Italy for talks with pope, PM

Advertisement

Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to war-torn Ukraine: Media

Russian military helicopter crashes over Crimea, 2 pilots dead