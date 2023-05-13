Ukraine aid package shows Germany serious about continued support: Minister

A new 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion) German military aid package to Ukraine shows Berlin is and will remain serious about supporting Kyiv in the wake of Russia’s invasion, Germany’s defense minister said on Saturday.

“We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible and illegal war.... Unfortunately, this is not yet foreseeable. Therefore, Germany will provide any help it can - as long as it takes,” Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

The package is Germany’s biggest yet to Ukraine.

