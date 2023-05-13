Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome gather at Piazza Barberini as the motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to drive past on May 13, 2023 in Rome, after he landed at Ciampino airport. (AFP)
Members of the Ukrainian community in Rome gather at Piazza Barberini as the motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to drive past on May 13, 2023 in Rome, after he landed at Ciampino airport. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in Italy for talks with pope, PM

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis in his first visit to Italy since Russia’ invasion.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Today in Rome,” tweeted Zelenskyy, following his arrival at the military base of Rome’s Ciampino Airport shortly before 0830 GMT, where he was met by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“I’m meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and the Pope. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!”

Television images showed a long cortege of vehicles carrying the Ukrainian leader departing the airport, as security forces locked down large areas of the capital.

As Zelenskyy arrived in Rome, Germany announced a 2.7 billion euro weapons package for Kyiv including tanks, armored vehicles and air-defense systems.

Despite a history of warm ties with Moscow, NATO and EU member Italy has sent weapons and money to help Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022, and backed Western sanctions against Russia.

Still, the issue of sending weapons to Kyiv remains politically sensitive in Italy and the government has never disclosed exactly what it has provided.

Meloni, who visited Kyiv in February, hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome last month, on the occasion of a conference on how Italian businesses could help rebuild the war-torn country.

It was not clear how long Zelenskyy would be in Rome, with speculation he could also be planning a trip to Germany this weekend.

Read more:

Ukraine aid package shows Germany serious about continued support: Minister

Germany prepares biggest military equipment delivery yet to war-torn Ukraine: Media

Germany braces for 50-hour train strike after rejecting union demands for higher pay

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size