Huge fire rips through door-making factory in southern Russia: Tass

Reuters
More than 300 fire fighters and two special fire-fighting trains were tackling a massive blaze that has partly destroyed a door-making factory in the Russian city of Togliatti early on Sunday, Tass news agency said.

The fire, which started in the painting sector of the Ferroni-Togliatti plant, currently covers 20,000 sq meters (5 acres) and part of the roof has collapsed, Tass said.

Togliatti lies on the banks of the Volga River about 1,000 km (600 miles) southeast of Moscow.

