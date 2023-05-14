Poland’s state-owned LOT airline probing drone incident at Warsaw airport: Report

Polish state-owned airline PLL LOT is investigating an incident involving a drone at Warsaw’s Chopin airport, the PAP news agency reported on Sunday, citing an airline spokesman.

An aerial drone was seen flying within 30 meters (98 feet) of a LOT Embraer plane from Poznan as it made its landing approach on Saturday, the news website TVN24 said, citing a control tower recording.

“The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. According to the procedure, the pilots prepared a report. At the moment, the case is being investigated by the incident investigation committee at PLL LOT,” the LOT spokesman told PAP.



“Every such incident is dangerous. Fortunately, nothing happened this time.”



According to the pilots’ report, the unidentified drone was about three meters long, the spokesman added.

